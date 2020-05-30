El diputado del PP Juan Antonio Callejas Cano, también alcalde del municipio de Villamayor de Calatrava (Ciudad Real), ha vuelto a quedar tristemente retratado. Su estrategia de exigir en el Congreso al ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, que pidiera perdón públicamente a una familia de su pueblo por la mala gestión del Gobierno durante la emergencia del coronavirus ya le costó un duro rapapolvo de Illa. Pero el bochorno ha sido aún mayor este sábado.

"Este señor ha utilizado con propósito ventajista y oportunista la situación y el nombre de nuestra familia para hacerse publicidad política ante el ministro de sanidad", ha asegurado en una publicación de Facebook en nombre de la familia del fallecido Lety Hervás Coronel, familiar de la víctima.



Según ella, la declaración de Callejas Cano "no solo es oportunista y de la más remota vileza de una mente retorcida y sin escrúpulos, sino que sus palabras están llenas de falsedad". La familiar niega rotundamente que la hija del fallecido no pudiera acompañarle durante el trágico desenlace y afirma que el diputado del PP "no hizo nada positivo a favor de la familia cuando ésta más ayuda necesitaba en los momentos difíciles".

"No vuelva a usar el nombre de esta familia para bien o para mal, queme su hipocresía y sea ésta la cual se retorne a cenizas, tenga algo de decencia en sus futuras declaraciones", le pide la mujer.