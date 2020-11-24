Lo de los memes es así, que aparecen cuando menos te lo esperas. Y a veces porque sí, sin más motivo que las risas. Puede ser porque los tuiteros se encuentren con una foto simpática de un oso o de un líder de la ultraderecha. O porque se presenten los Presupuestos Generales del Estado. O porque Ayuso haga cualquier cosa.
Este caso es un poco como el del oso. En las redes apareció una foto curiosa de un gato saltando y, como en otros foros de internet, un tuitero tocó el cuerno y el resto acudió a su llamada.
El resultado es este:
Dioses del photoshop a mi pic.twitter.com/O50Ej4LuI7
— ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@winston_lobo) November 23, 2020
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) November 23, 2020
#conpermiso ???????? pic.twitter.com/ddtLhU8zCo
— Braulio (@Brantifasco) November 23, 2020
— gema (@ghemayem) November 23, 2020
¿Vale así? pic.twitter.com/VaCmknrFQs
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) November 23, 2020
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) November 24, 2020
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) November 23, 2020
CATVOLTA pic.twitter.com/02srtzkaqi
— Pep ???? (@Pepitazos) November 23, 2020
EL GATO CON PÉRTIGA
(no hay valla que se le resista y como todos los gatos siempre cae bien) pic.twitter.com/3yXMlleKcO
— Pep ???? (@Pepitazos) November 23, 2020
— SATURN0 #TodosConAitor (@Estereofante) November 23, 2020
Y una de atún! pic.twitter.com/MKXPHNNgev
— ????GalaxyAndroid (@GAndroid_es) November 23, 2020
Gato Moto pic.twitter.com/lGniCdeoXz
— Emi ???????? (@la_frantxute) November 23, 2020
— Alfbosie Antifa #TodosConAitor (@alfbosie) November 23, 2020
— Borja (@borjayyaesta) November 23, 2020
— McQueen (@EstifMcQueen) November 23, 2020
— Andrés Martínez avilés (@puentedegenave) November 23, 2020
FUUUUUSÓN!!!! pic.twitter.com/9q2ZJlVlah
— Rubén (@rumelbe) November 23, 2020
Fuera!!! pic.twitter.com/ICwg3aLqrI
— ????????ʜᴇꜱᴘᴀÑᴏʟᴀᴢᴏ®???????????????? (@Hespanolazo) November 23, 2020
Aún huele a leche pic.twitter.com/8EZ5R06RyH
— ???????????????????? ™ (@Siempre_Tommy) November 23, 2020
— Capità Llànties (@dites_dites) November 23, 2020
— La Gata Christie (@LaGathaChristi) November 23, 2020
