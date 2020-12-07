Este sábado nos enterábamos de que la bandera de España lucirá en el cartel de la entrada de metro de la Plaza de España, en Madrid. Se ve que aún eran pocas entre las banderas kilométricas de led instaladas por la Navidad, las que colocaron en varias rotondas con motivo de las elecciones del 10-N, la 53.000 de una fundación cercana a Vox y las que ya había antes, como el banderón de Colón.
Relacionada: "Si la gente más indeseable de tu país se apropia de la bandera, es muy difícil que te sientas representado por ella"
Con el suburbano de la capital dejando imágenes de aglomeraciones durante toda la pandemia, por lo que sea no ha igustado que esta sea una medida en estos momentos.
Sin embargo, los tuiteros que no necesitan excusas para apuntarse a un bombardeo, se han animado y han tuneado más entradas de metro. El resultado es para tirarse por el suelo:
Una estación de metro homenajeará al rey tras sus declaraciones sobre la petición de fusilamiento de 26 millones de españoles. pic.twitter.com/1MSqEw7wJ6
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) December 6, 2020
Twitter, haz tu Magia. pic.twitter.com/G9YqrjADar
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) December 5, 2020
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) December 5, 2020
Continúan las nuevas decoraciones en las estaciones de metro de Madrid.
(Meme inspirado en @Micaela_Sin) pic.twitter.com/AmLr6gHn1U
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) December 7, 2020
Chueca pic.twitter.com/9NHFIzujth
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) December 5, 2020
Núñez de Rock y Balboa. #Metrodemadrid pic.twitter.com/pjcfBWR7ov
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) December 6, 2020
Ya que han decorado con la bandera de España el logo de las bocas de Metro de Plaza de España, yo propongo ir un paso más allá. pic.twitter.com/2omBWsGqkq
— Salsana (@jaime0907) December 5, 2020
Nuevo logo para la estación de Metro: "Estadio Metropolitano".#AsíSi pic.twitter.com/M0yYt3kNWC
— Pipo BB8 | #ConfinaoHastaEl9Mayo ???????? ???????? ???? (@PipoBB8) December 5, 2020
"A" tocha pic.twitter.com/l1ieKa6kJ2
— ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? (@CaoWenToh) December 6, 2020
— Mario (@New_wave_) December 6, 2020
Va variando segun la parada!! pic.twitter.com/GV4xh0tSrS
— Txeji ???????? (@chejostyle) December 5, 2020
— ᑕᒪIᑎT???? (@FjaviPj) December 6, 2020
— Antoniojotami (@antoniojotami) December 5, 2020
— Gregor en su Samsa (@Bestioleenville) December 6, 2020
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) December 6, 2020
— Andrés Martínez avilés (@puentedegenave) December 6, 2020
— Secundino Diaz ???????? (@Pantani70) December 6, 2020
Yo también juego. #LoDelMetro pic.twitter.com/O5BGfPGWOl
— HxT (@hxtcrf) December 6, 2020
Ahí va uno de los míos ???? pic.twitter.com/bBNeAMPP1h
— Fer (@Fernando_FerGar) December 6, 2020
— Goku el westy ???????? (@CandeMoor) December 6, 2020
— Cuban Mood ❤️???????? (@cubanmood) December 5, 2020
— Andrés Martínez avilés (@puentedegenave) December 6, 2020
— Andrés Martínez avilés (@puentedegenave) December 6, 2020
— Fer (@Fernando_FerGar) December 6, 2020
— Capitán Lehmann (@JarabeDeMalo) December 7, 2020
— MÊNĐRÛ (@aldeondo) December 5, 2020
Qué tal este? ???? pic.twitter.com/E34kwb73bS
— Fer (@Fernando_FerGar) December 6, 2020
— Marta ✨ (@MartaaVaz) December 6, 2020
— Evil Preacher (@Evil_Preacher) December 6, 2020
— carlos cruz ???????? (@cuenquito) December 6, 2020
— ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????❄️ (@alizqrd) December 6, 2020
— Andrés Martínez avilés (@puentedegenave) December 6, 2020
— ????BREPUNKHERRY???? (@Mikel0126) December 6, 2020
— Nacho Tergal ???? (@HMonstertsch) December 5, 2020
???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/igODMBD4l5
— Zóster (@virus_zoster) December 5, 2020
— DON KIJOTEAK (@DonKijoteak) December 6, 2020
