Este sábado nos enterábamos de que la bandera de España lucirá en el cartel de la entrada de metro de la Plaza de España, en Madrid. Se ve que aún eran pocas entre las banderas kilométricas de led instaladas por la Navidad, las que colocaron en varias rotondas con motivo de las elecciones del 10-N, la 53.000 de una fundación cercana a Vox y las que ya había antes, como el banderón de Colón.

Con el suburbano de la capital dejando imágenes de aglomeraciones durante toda la pandemia, por lo que sea no ha igustado que esta sea una medida en estos momentos.

Sin embargo, los tuiteros que no necesitan excusas para apuntarse a un bombardeo, se han animado y han tuneado más entradas de metro. El resultado es para tirarse por el suelo:
