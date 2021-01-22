La investidura del nuevo presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, ha dejado momentos para el recuerdo. Pero si uno de ellos ha quedado para la historia de las redes sociales ha sido el protagonizado por el senador demócrata Bernie Sanders y sus curiosas manoplas.
Sanders ya ha triunfado muchas veces en las redes, por sus discursos rompedores en ese país, por sus emocionantes vídeos de campaña, por hablar claro sobre Bolivia o por vaticinar lo que ha pasado con Trump en los últimos meses. Pero después de toda esa épica, ahora ha conquistado las redes por algo tan sencillo como unos guantes de lana.
Sanders se presentó en la ceremonia con los guantes y una cazadora. Un fotógrafo de la agencia AFP tomó una imagen de él sentado en una silla en posición de espera y se ha hecho tremendamente viral.
Después hemos sabido que fueron confeccionados por una profesora de Vermont, el Estado de Sanders. Según ella misma ha contado, los hizo para él hace dos años con un viejo jersey al que añadió un forro hecho con botellas de plástico recicladas.
I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V
— Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020
Las manoplas han despertado la imaginación de las redes sociales, que se han llenado de memes, cada uno mejor que el anterior:
Oh internet you beautiful thing you ???? pic.twitter.com/NgfVCxqqDF
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) January 20, 2021
¿Pero qué maravilla es esta? pic.twitter.com/j1mdjvcpVy
— Numeritos ???? (@08181) January 21, 2021
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) January 21, 2021
How dare you ???? pic.twitter.com/5FFw51ixJE
— __naini___ (@neerajnainwal3) January 22, 2021
— Caj " " Renard (@caj_renard) January 21, 2021
I couldn't sleep, see pic.twitter.com/gc3hgO47GO
— Dan Schkade (@DanSchkade) January 21, 2021
Via @whoisthebaldguy ????pic.twitter.com/XW7ZHl2MD9
— Michael Krivicka (@michaelkrivicka) January 21, 2021
Not wearing a mask, was it? Denied. pic.twitter.com/IwYIRExCEb
— Caj " " Renard (@caj_renard) January 21, 2021
C'mon, V, let's get outta here. pic.twitter.com/QXpU8NOsBB
— Caj " " Renard (@caj_renard) January 21, 2021
— softyoda (@softyoda) January 21, 2021
— Heretik Sopen (@EjderDavud) January 21, 2021
— Wielki Boro (@TheGreatBoro) January 21, 2021
its called fashion pic.twitter.com/bTEo1uSyUd
— the bïmbofication of thalïssa (@ccmfortablynumb) January 20, 2021
I’m screaming....???????? pic.twitter.com/3PSCeIqWUy
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) January 22, 2021
Bernie and LD just lampin’ all over the place pic.twitter.com/QBd3B1WBwa
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) January 22, 2021
Sander y Sandez. pic.twitter.com/W0VQiU5wAM
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) January 21, 2021
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) January 22, 2021
— ???????????????????????? ???? ℕ???????????????????? ???????? (@WhatKasperSaid) January 21, 2021
— ???????????? You and I need Medicare For All! ???????????? (@texanforbernie) January 21, 2021
— Bob Besser (@Bob_Besser) January 22, 2021
Take a look at this one! pic.twitter.com/xzYEYfPNAP
— Diana Walker (@dianasaromas) January 22, 2021
Este es el ganador para mi ???? pic.twitter.com/t3PZzvFalL
— Oscar ????????????????????????️???????????????????? (@oscmart) January 22, 2021
— Mrs. C**HERstory**MadamVP (@elljaycee626) January 22, 2021
It’s this one for me pic.twitter.com/UUHqLWaHpj
— jose z (@flipmode210) January 22, 2021
— Ian (@irjohn82) January 21, 2021
— drsimonwoodward (@drsimonwoodward) January 21, 2021
— Teladan (@AnakKaldu) January 21, 2021
— dantevdbbb (@vdbdante) January 21, 2021
Bernie crossing the Delaware, tho ???????? pic.twitter.com/MtnEeut6CJ
— Ava (@avavroche) January 21, 2021
The cats name is Mittens. pic.twitter.com/CXEgUCfdGc
— Snowy Gemini (@SnowyGeminiReb) January 22, 2021
— ᙢᓎᖇᘜᗅᘉᘉᗅ Sᕼᙍᗅ (@MORGANNASHEA) January 22, 2021
This wins! pic.twitter.com/y4ivXr6vgN
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) January 21, 2021
Con la siesta de España. #Bernie pic.twitter.com/0oKxQvxtbQ
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) January 22, 2021
— Paul Zurbrugg (@PaulZurbrugg) January 21, 2021
