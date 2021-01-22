La investidura del nuevo presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, ha dejado momentos para el recuerdo. Pero si uno de ellos ha quedado para la historia de las redes sociales ha sido el protagonizado por el senador demócrata Bernie Sanders y sus curiosas manoplas.

Sanders ya ha triunfado muchas veces en las redes, por sus discursos rompedores en ese país, por sus emocionantes vídeos de campaña, por hablar claro sobre Bolivia o por vaticinar lo que ha pasado con Trump en los últimos meses. Pero después de toda esa épica, ahora ha conquistado las redes por algo tan sencillo como unos guantes de lana.

Sanders se presentó en la ceremonia con los guantes y una cazadora. Un fotógrafo de la agencia AFP tomó una imagen de él sentado en una silla en posición de espera y se ha hecho tremendamente viral.

Después hemos sabido que fueron confeccionados por una profesora de Vermont, el Estado de Sanders. Según ella misma ha contado, los hizo para él hace dos años con un viejo jersey al que añadió un forro hecho con botellas de plástico recicladas.

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020

Las manoplas han despertado la imaginación de las redes sociales, que se han llenado de memes, cada uno mejor que el anterior:

Oh internet you beautiful thing you ???? pic.twitter.com/NgfVCxqqDF — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) January 20, 2021

Not wearing a mask, was it? Denied. pic.twitter.com/IwYIRExCEb — Caj " " Renard (@caj_renard) January 21, 2021

its called fashion pic.twitter.com/bTEo1uSyUd — the bïmbofication of thalïssa (@ccmfortablynumb) January 20, 2021

Bernie and LD just lampin’ all over the place pic.twitter.com/QBd3B1WBwa — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) January 22, 2021

Sander y Sandez. pic.twitter.com/W0VQiU5wAM — El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) January 21, 2021

pic.twitter.com/y2eN8lzWat — ???????????? You and I need Medicare For All! ???????????? (@texanforbernie) January 21, 2021

Take a look at this one! pic.twitter.com/xzYEYfPNAP — Diana Walker (@dianasaromas) January 22, 2021

Este es el ganador para mi ???? pic.twitter.com/t3PZzvFalL — Oscar ????????????????????????️‍???????????????????? (@oscmart) January 22, 2021

It’s this one for me pic.twitter.com/UUHqLWaHpj — jose z (@flipmode210) January 22, 2021

Bernie crossing the Delaware, tho ???????? pic.twitter.com/MtnEeut6CJ — Ava (@avavroche) January 21, 2021