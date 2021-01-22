Diario Público
EEUU Las manoplas de Bernie Sanders en la investidura de Biden cautivan al mundo y llenan las redes de memes

La investidura del nuevo presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, ha dejado momentos para el recuerdo. Pero si uno de ellos ha quedado para la historia de las redes sociales ha sido el protagonizado por el senador demócrata Bernie Sanders y sus curiosas manoplas.

Sanders ya ha triunfado muchas veces en las redes, por sus discursos rompedores en ese país, por sus emocionantes vídeos de campaña, por hablar claro sobre Bolivia o por vaticinar lo que ha pasado con Trump en los últimos meses. Pero después de toda esa épica, ahora ha conquistado las redes por algo tan sencillo como unos guantes de lana.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (AFP)

Sanders se presentó en la ceremonia con los guantes y una cazadora. Un fotógrafo de la agencia AFP tomó una imagen de él sentado en una silla en posición de espera y se ha hecho tremendamente viral.

Después hemos sabido que fueron confeccionados por una profesora de Vermont, el Estado de Sanders. Según ella misma ha contado, los hizo para él hace dos años con un viejo jersey al que añadió un forro hecho con botellas de plástico recicladas.

Las manoplas han despertado la imaginación de las redes sociales, que se han llenado de memes, cada uno mejor que el anterior:
