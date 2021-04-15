Lo de las banderas, a algunos se les está yendo de las manos. Cuando una asociación cercana a Vox plantó más de 50.000 banderas de España en diferentes ciudades, ya se alcanzó el tope, pero el PP también ha aprovechado para plantar banderas por doquier hasta en Navidad.
Relacionada: "Si la gente más indeseable de tu país se apropia de la bandera, es muy difícil que te sientas representado por ella"
Con esta sobredosis de banderas no es tan extraño lo que estamos viendo. Ahora un tuitero ha compartido una foto de un balcón en la que se ven varias banderas de España, una de ellas franquista, e incluso otras como lo que parece la de EEUU y la de la UE.
Visto en Alicante.
