El zasca de Ayuso a Ayuso sobre la presencia de los políticos en los hospitales

El debate de Telemadrid entre los candidatos a las elecciones del 4 de mayo en la Comunidad de Madrid dejó claro, como señalaron algunos usuarios de Twitter, por qué Isabel Díaz Ayuso no quiere debates. La candidata del Partido Popular, que tuvo que hacer frente a las preguntas del líder de Unidas Podemos respecto a los datos relacionados con la covid-19 en Madrid, también se enfrentó a sí misma, empleando un argumento y su contrario.

La representante conservadora recriminó a Iglesias que "ni se pasara por una residencia ni por un hospital". Unos minutos después, tras un intercambio de palabras con la número uno de Más Madrid, Mónica García —que afeó a Ayuso su desconocimiento de cómo fue la situación en los centros hospitalarios—, la cabeza de lista del PP afirmó: "Los partidos políticos no tenemos que estar en los hospitales". Ante esta actitud "contradictoria", Iglesias le preguntó: "¿En qué quedamos?".

Muchos perfiles se han hecho eco de este momento. "AutoZasca con doble tirabuzón", "Para ver en bucle" y "Por eso en el PP solo le dejan leer papeles" son algunos de los comentarios que los internautas han expresado.

???????????? No me había dao cuenta. Zasca en to la boca.

— Zira ????❤???????? (@Ziracu) April 21, 2021