El periodista Javier Ruiz durante su sorprendente intervención en Cuatro al Día.

Por Tremending

El tema de la remodelación del Gobierno surgió entre risas. Ninguno de los contertulios de la edición del viernes del programa Cuatro al Día parecía querer mojarse al respecto. O no sabían o eludían el tema con risa nerviosa. Todos excepto el periodista Javier Ruiz, que no dudó en sentenciar algo que, visto con perspectiva, resulta cuando menos sorprendente. "A mí me han dicho que va para para largo, luego, esto es inminente", dijo el periodista.

¡Grande @Ruiz_Noticias el viernes! "Me dicen que lo de la reforma del gobierno va para largo, eso quiere decir que es inminente! pic.twitter.com/qBi230CJe4 — TVMASPI (@sebas_maspons) July 11, 2021

La profecía (cumplida) de Ruiz generó una sonora carcajada entre los presentes. Pero lo que parecía improbable, en apenas 24 horas se hacía realidad; la remodelación del Gobierno estaba en ciernes y el sábado se hacían públicos los cambios en el Ejecutivo.