Por Tremending

El flamante campeón olímpico de escalada, Alberto Ginés, se ha pasado por el programa Buenismo Bien, el espacio radiofónico de la cadena Ser presentado por Quique Peinado y Manuel Burque. Será una buena oportunidad para conocer un poco más en profundidad a un joven deportista –tiene 18 años— al que la fama llegó en forma de medalla olímpica. En un momento de la entrevista, Peinado le pregunta por lla reciente polémica sobre el coche que se ha comprado otra medallista olímpica, Ana Peleteiro. La respuesta de Alberto Ginés es de manual:

Una respuesta digna de un chaval que, según cuenta todo el mundo, acostumbra a ser muy reivindicativo en redes sociales, donde exhibe un perfil progresista y crítico con Vox. Un ejemplo de ello es el siguiente tuit, del pasado 8 de septiembre:

en serio, quien apoye esto por favor que deje de seguirme automáticamente, y si, si lo apoyas me das puto asco https://t.co/hjV5wxj6VY — Strategy Itachi (@ImMecha) September 8, 2021

A Ginés también le han preguntado en Buenismo Bien por el origen de este tuit. "Lo puso un amigo mío y le di retuit porque estaba de acuerdo. Lo habría hecho con los seguidores de antes y los de ahora. Hay cosas que no hay que apoyar de ninguna manera, temas como el racismo o la homofobia. No está bien y el que diga que está bien me cae mal. Prefiero que no me sigas", confiesa en el programa.