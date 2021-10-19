El monólogo de Wyoming sobre el mensaje de Otegi a las víctimas de ETA a golpe de refrán: "Más vale tarde que nunca"
"El refranero español es una fuente inagotable de sabiduría. Incluso más que los tutoriales de Youtube, la Wikipedia o El libro gordo de Petete". Así arrancaba su último monólogo el Gran Wyoming, en el que reflexionó sobre las palabras de el coordinador de EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, que este lunes mostró su pesar por el sufrimiento causado a las víctimas de ETA.
"Hoy quería detenerme en una de las expresiones más famosas del refranero: más vale tarde que nunca", comenzó explicando el presentador de El Intermedio. "Es el caso de este mensaje", señaló. Acto seguido, tildó las palabras de Otegi de "declaraciones AliExpress": "Tal vez llegan tarde y no sean exactamente lo que esperábamos. De hecho, habría estado bien que incluyera la palabra perdón. Pero, en cualquier caso, alegra ver que finalmente han llegado", señaló.
"Estaría bien que aceptáramos estas declaraciones como lo que son: un buen gesto", añadió el presentador, que aprovechó el momento para reclamar el cese de la confrontación a cuenta del terrorismo "con el fin de sacar rédito político".
Y Wyoming volvió a tirar de refranero: "A río revuelto, ganancia de pescadores y parece que a estas alturas hay una parte de la derecha cree que a estas alturas puede sacar algún beneficio agitando un asunto tan doloroso sin contar con que ese río, afortunadamente, lleva años seco".
