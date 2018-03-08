Público
Público

Sucesos La Guardia Civil investiga un intento de secuestro en un colegio de Las Rozas

Un adolescente de 14 años se bajó del coche de su madre para entrar en el colegio cuando fue agarrado del brazo por unos desconocidos que intentaron introducirle en una furgoneta de color rojo. Consiguió zafarse y refugiarse en el interior del centro

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Coche de la Guardia Civil. EUROPA PRESS

Coche de la Guardia Civil. EUROPA PRESS

La Guardia Civil investiga un intento de secuestro que se ha producido este jueves por la mañana a las puertas del colegio Logos, en el municipio madrileño de Las Rozas, sobre un adolescente de 14 años que ha conseguido desprenderse de sus captores.

Según ha informado a EFE un testigo del suceso y han confirmado fuentes policiales, los hechos ocurrieron hacia las nueve de la mañana cuando el menor se bajó del coche de su madre y posteriormente fue agarrado del brazo por unos desconocidos que intentaron introducirle en una furgoneta de color rojo.

El menor consiguió desprenderse de sus captores y se refugió en el interior del colegio, el Logos Internacional School, centro bilingüe de carácter privado.

Hasta el lugar se han desplazado unidades de la Guardia Civil, de la Policía Nacional y la Policía Local.

A primera hora de la tarde la familia del adolescente denunciaba el suceso ante la Guardia Civil.

Fuentes del cuerpo han explicado que la investigación permanece abierta y está siendo llevada a cabo por la Guardia Civil y la Policía Local.

Por el momento todas las hipótesis permanecen abiertas.

Etiquetas