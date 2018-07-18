La UE impondrá a Google una multa de 4.300 millones de euros por el 'caso Android'

La Comisión Europea (CE) impuso este miércoles a Google 4.300 millones de euros a Google por ejercer prácticas ilegales y abuso de dominio con su sistema operativo para teléfonos móviles Android con el fin de reforzar el dominio de su buscador.
La multa de la Comisión Europea es la más alta impuesta jamás a una empresa por infringir las normas de la UE y se produce poco más de un año después de que el Ejecutivo de la UE pusiera una multa de 2.400 millones de euros a Google por abuso de dominio al favorecer a su servicio de comparación de compras en su motor de búsqueda
"Google ha impuesto restricciones ilegales a los fabricantes de dispositivos Android y operadores de redes móviles para consolidar su posición de dominio en las búsquedas en internet", dijo el Ejecutivo comunitario en un comunicado.
El gigante tecnológico Google anunció en Twitter nada más conocer la multa que recurrirá la decisión de la CE.
(Habrá ampliación)
