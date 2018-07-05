El cineasta, escritor, periodista y filósofo francés Claude Lanzmann, autor del documental Shoah, falleció este jueves en París a los 92 años de edad, informaron los medios franceses.
Shoah, obra capital del cine documental, fue un proyecto en el que trabajó desde 1974 hasta su estreno en 1985, con nueve horas de testimonios sobre el Holocausto que recorrieron el mundo.
Hijo de emigrantes judíos de la Europa del Este, fue miembro de la resistencia en la Francia ocupada por los nazis, militando en las filas de las Juventudes Comunistas.
Tras estudiar Literatura y Filosofía, se volcó primero en la docencia y el periodismo y posteriormente en el cine.
Lanzmann nació el 27 de noviembre de 1925 en Bois-Colombes, en la región parisina.
Dedicó toda su vida a la creación artística. En 1952 entró como colaborador en la revista Les temps modernes, de la que fue director, y realizó sus primeros documentales a partir de 1970.
Porquoi Israel (1973) y Tsahal (1994) giran en torno al Estado de Israel, mientras que en Un vivant qui passe (1997) y Sobibór, 14 octubre 1943, 16 heures (2001) aborda, como en su obra más conocida, el Holocausto nazi.
En 1995 publicó un libro con la transcripción completa de los testimonios de Shoah y en 2009, bajo el nombre de Le Lièvre de Patagonie, lanzó su autobiografía, repaso de una vida en la que fue pareja de la escritora Simone de Beauvoir.
El diario Le Monde recordó este jueves que el entonces presidente francés, François Mitterrand, cuando ya estaba muy debilitado por el cáncer, lo convocó en el Elíseo una noche, para preguntarle: "Lanzmann, ¿qué es la muerte?". "Es un escándalo absoluto, señor presidente", le contestó.
