Público
Público

Joaquín Sabina, hospitalizado por un problema circulatorio

El artista se ha visto obligado a cancelar un concierto en A Coruña.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Joaquín Sabina en plena actuación.- EFE

Joaquín Sabina durante una actuación.- EFE

Joaquín Sabina ha aplazado el concierto que tenía previsto ofrecer este mismo sábado en el Coliseum de A Coruña a causa de un problema de salud.

Según han informado desde la organización de su gira, 'Lo niego todo', Sabina se encuentra ingresado en Madrid por un problema circulatorio, por lo que se ha visto obligado a "aplazar" el concierto de este sábado.

Los gestores están trabajando ya en la búsqueda de una nueva fecha para este concierto, que será anunciado en los "próximos días". Aunque las entradas adquiridas serán válidas para esta nueva fecha, los responsables del concierto abrirán un plazo de devolución para aquellos que no puedan asistir.

Etiquetas