En 2017 se vendieron más de medio millón de viviendas, con un crecimiento del 16%

El número de viviendas vendidas en 2017 alcanzó las 532.367 unidades, lo que supone un incremento del 16,3% respecto a 2016 y el dato anual más elevado desde 2008, según la estadística de transacciones inmobiliarias del Ministerio de Fomento.

Desde 2013, cuando se contabilizó el menor número de transacciones, las compraventas de viviendas se han recuperado un 77%.

En cuanto al régimen de protección de las viviendas vendidas, las transacciones de vivienda libre en 2017 sumaron 138.471, lo que representa el 95,7% del total, mientras que las transacciones de vivienda protegida contabilizaron 6.217, el 4,3% de todas las realizadas.

En cuanto a la tipología, 14.7699 viviendas vendidas correspondieron a inmuebles nuevos, el 10,2% del total, mientras que las viviendas de segunda mano ascendieron a 129.919, el 89,8% de todas las transacciones realizadas en este periodo, dato que representa el mejor trimestre para la vivienda de segunda mano desde el cuarto trimestre de 2006.

Según destaca Fomento, 2017, con 50.398 operaciones, supuso el fin de las continuas caídas en las compraventas de vivienda nueva que se registraban desde 2007.

En el cuarto trimestre del año, la venta de viviendas ascendió a un total de 144.688, lo que supone un incremento del 14,3% frente al mismo periodo de 2016.

De hecho, según Fomento, para encontrar un cuarto trimestre con más transacciones hay que remontarse a 2010, cuando se alcanzaron un total de 150.494 transacciones.

Todas las comunidades autónomas registraron incrementos en el número de compraventas de viviendas en 2017 si se compara con los datos registrados a cierre de 2016. Entre las mayores subidas se encuentran Castilla-La Mancha (27%), Cantabria (26,5%), Navarra (22,2%), Asturias (21,3%), Aragón (19,8%) y Madrid (19,6%).

Compras de extranjeros

En relación con la nacionalidad del comprador, las transacciones realizadas por extranjeros residentes en España experimentaron un crecimiento interanual por vigésimo sexto trimestre consecutivo. En concreto, el incremento fue del 13,5% en comparación con 2016, totalizando en 22.609 compraventas.

as compraventas realizadas por extranjeros no residentes ascendieron a 946 en el trimestre. En su conjunto, las compraventas realizadas por extranjeros (residentes y no residentes) supusieron 23.555, un 16,3% del total.

Por provincias, las que registraron mayor número de compraventas por parte de los extranjeros residentes fueron Alicante (5.172 transacciones), Málaga (2.534), Madrid (1.909), Barcelona (1.709) y Baleares (1.678), lo que supone una variación interanual del 18,5%, 11,3%, 18%, -4,8% y 8,7%, respectivamente.