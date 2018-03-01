Imaz percibió 4 millones como consejero delegado de Repsol en 2017 y Brufau, 3 millones como presidente

El consejero delegado de Repsol, Josu Jon Imaz, percibió una retribución total de 4,033 millones de euros en 2017, un 34% más, mientras que el presidente de la compañía, Antonio Brufau, ganó 3,089 millones de euros, un 5,8% más, según consta en el informe anual de remuneraciones de los miembros del órgano rector de la compañía remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
De la cifra total de Imaz, 1,2 millones de euros correspondieron al sueldo, mientras que 1,44 millones de euros fueron en concepto de retribución variable a corto plazo y 821.000 euros a largo plazo. Además, Imaz percibió 177.000 euros en otros conceptos de remuneración fija, así como 177.000 euros por pertenencia a comisiones del consejo.
Por su parte, de la retribución total de Brufau, 2,5 millones de euros correspondieron a remuneración fija y 589.000 euros a otros conceptos.
El otro consejero ejecutivo junto a Imaz de la compañía, Luis Suárez de Lezo, percibió 3,199 millones de euros en 2017, un 10,9% más que en el ejercicio 2016.
Asimismo, para este año el consejo de administración de la compañía acordó también mantener la remuneración fija para los consejeros ejecutivos del grupo en 1,2 millones de euros para Imaz y en 983.000 euros para Suárez de Lezo.
La remuneración total del consejo de administración de Repsol en 2017 ascendió a un total de 14,46 millones de euros en 2017, lo que representa un incremento del 13,6% con respecto al año anterior.
