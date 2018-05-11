Público
Público

Marihuana Lidl saca a la venta cigarros de marihuana en sus supermercados suizos

La cadena de superficies comercializa desde abril dos tipos de paquete: uno de 1,5 gramos, que cuesta unos 15 euros, y otro de 3 gramos, con un precio de unos 16,7 euros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un joven sostiene una hoja de marihuana.

Un joven sostiene una hoja de marihuana.

La cadena alemana de supermercados Lidl lleva vendiendo cigarros de marihuana en sus establecimientos suizos desde el pasado mes de abril. La empresa ha sacado, junto a la start-up The Botanicals, dos productos con cannabis, lanzados bajo la filosofía de este nuevo socio: "el garantizar la mejor calidad posible de las materias primas vegetales", según ha indicado la cadena en un comunicado, y "sin sustancias químicas, sintéticas o genéticamente modificadas". La finalidad: poder explotar los beneficios para la salud que pueden llegar a aportar este tipo de sustancias,  que además se consideran sustituto del tabaco.

Así, la empresa germana ha lanzado dos modalidades de paquete de cigarrillos: uno de 1,5 gramos, producidos a partir de plantas cultivadas en interior y al precio de unos 15 euros —17,99 francos—; otro de 3 gramos, a partir de plantas cultivadas en invernadero y al precio de unos 16,7 euros —19,99 francos—.

Así, los productos están hechos a base de cáñamo, que contiene mayoritariamente cannabidol, y únicamente una cantidad del 1% de THC —la sustancia que provoca los efectos psicotrópicos—, lo legal en el país. En España, sin embargo, la venta de este tipo de productos seguirá estando fuera de la ley por el momento.

Etiquetas