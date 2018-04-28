El secretario general del PSOE pidió este sábado en Trujillo (Cáceres) que, tras la sentencia de 'La Manada', "la libertad de las mujeres tiene que ser garantizada y su defensa, reforzada". Asimismo, pidió a toda la sociedad que escuche el mensaje que se dio el pasado 8 de marzo.
Sánchez indicó que España cambió tras el 8M porque "las mujeres salieron a reivindicar su papel y su poder de transformación en la construcción de una sociedad mejor, que tiene que tener como principal valor la igualdad de género”, dijo.
Por ello, pidió que el mensaje sea entendido y atendido por todo el mundo, “los políticos, la economía, las empresas y, también el Poder Judicial”, añadió.
El líder socialista, tras visitar la Feria del Queso de Trujillo, también se refirió a la situación de la Comunidad de Madrid, y volvió a pedir al presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, que reflexione sobre su postura de seguir dado el Gobierno al Partido Popular.
Sánchez se dirigió directamente a Rivera y le dijo que “si de verdad quiere que la dignidad presida la Comunidad de Madrid no apoye a un partido que, según sus propias palabras, está podrido”, afirmó.
El líder socialista dijo que Ángel Gabilondo es, a día de hoy, el candidato que más apoyos tiene, por lo que le pidió a Ciudadanos que, al menos, se abstenga en la votación, “y facilite la investidura de un candidato ejemplar como es Gabilondo”.
Finalmente, también se refirió a la situación de Extremadura y dijo su pleno apoyo al presidente extremeño, Guillermo Fernández Vara, para que vuelva a ser el candidato en las próximas elecciones generales, aunque siempre respetando el proceso de primarias.
Sánchez se mostro plenamente convencido de que Vara está en condiciones de “revalidar su mandato y aumentar su mayoría parlamentaria”.
Vara, por su parte, destacó que ya trabaja en un proyecto ambicioso y ganador para Extremadura y aprovechó la oportunidad para reivindicar el éxito la Feria del Queso de Trujillo, donde más de sesenta marcas se han quedado sin stand.
