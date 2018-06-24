Público
Liberados tres rehenes turcos tras casi ocho meses secuestrados en Libia

En noviembre pasado un grupo armado sin identificar secuestró a cuatro ingenieros, tres ciudadanos turcos y un sudafricano, que se dirigían a la planta eléctrica de Ubari.

Tres empleados turcos de la compañía Enca Teknik fueron liberados esta madrugada tras ser secuestrados hace casi ocho meses en la ciudad de Ubari, en el sureste de Libia, informó este domingo la empresa.

Según la agencia de noticias WAL, los ingenieros fueron recibidos tras su liberación por el ministro libio de Exteriores, Mohamed Siala, y el embajador de Turquía en Libia, Ahmed Dugan, en el aeropuerto de Maitiga, único en funcionamiento en la capital, antes de viajar a su país de origen.

En noviembre pasado un grupo armado sin identificar secuestró a cuatro ingenieros, tres ciudadanos turcos y un sudafricano, cuando se dirigían a la planta eléctrica de Ubari, a 960 kilómetros al sur de Trípoli.

Por el momento, se desconoce el paradero del cuarto trabajador de la firma turca.

La construcción de una central de gas en la zona desértica de Ubari comenzó en 2012, pero fue suspendida dos años más tarde debido al deterioro de la seguridad en la zona.

Tras el secuestro del pasado noviembre, más de 600 trabajadores extranjeros abandonaron la ciudad.

Desde que en 2011 la comunidad internacional contribuyera a la victoria de los rebeldes sobre el régimen de Muamar el Gadafi, Libia es un Estado fallido, víctima del caos y de la guerra civil.

En la actualidad hay dos gobiernos: uno apoyado por la ONU en el oeste y otro tutelado por el mariscal Jalifa Hafter, antiguo líder de la oposición a Gadafi reclutado por la CIA y que controla el este del país.

A ello se unen cientos de milicias, grupos yihadistas y redes de contrabando de personas, combustible, armas e incluso alimentos, que definen y controlan la economía del país.

