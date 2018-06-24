El techo de la iglesia de la Coveta Fumà de la localidad alicantina de El Campello se ha derrumbado este domingo apenas media hora después de que finalizara una misa en su interior, según han informado fuentes de los bomberos de la Diputación de Alicante.
Los hechos han ocurrido este domingo por la mañana, cuando la bóveda de ladrillo que tenía por techo este edificio -construido en los años 60 y que precisaba de una reparación- ha cedido y se ha derrumbado.
El derrumbe ha provocado que una de las paredes de la nave acabara derruida también y varios vehículos que se encontraban aparcados cerca han sido aplastados.
Cuando se ha producido el suceso, no había nadie dentro del templo, aunque sí había gente cerca. De hecho, hay una persona herida pero no por el derrumbe, sino porque se ha tropezado cuando huía del lugar.
Según han indicado las mismas fuentes, el resto de la nave todavía tiene riesgo de derrumbarse, por lo que se ha acordonado la zona.
