Público
Público

Nazismo Muere el contable de Auschwitz, condenado a cuatro años de cárcel por crímenes nazis

Oskar Gröning, de 96 años, había sido condenado por complicidad en el asesinato de 300.000 judíos durante el nazismo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El contable de Auschwitz, Oskar Gröning. / REUTERS

El contable de Auschwitz, Oskar Gröning. / REUTERS

El llamado contable de Auschwitz, el exmiembro de las SS Hitlerianas Oskar Gröning y condenado por complicidad en el asesinato de 300.000 judíos durante el nazismo, murió hoy a los 96 años, informa del semanario Der Spiegel.

Gröning había sido declarado culpable y sentenciado a cuatro años de cárcel en 2015, pero tenía pendiente de resolución una solicitud de indulto, su última baza para evitar ir a prisión.

El pasado diciembre, el Tribunal Constitucional había ratificado la condena emitida por la Audiencia de Lüneburg (norte) en 2015 y rechazado el recurso presentado por el condenado contra su ingreso en prisión, por razones de edad y precario estado de salud. 

Etiquetas