La ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, ha afirmado este martes que la universalización de la sanidad en España podría estar convalidada por el Parlamento después del verano, mientras que la eliminación del repago farmacéutico a los pensionistas tendrá "un plazo más largo".
Montón ha hecho estas declaraciones en su intervención en un foro organizado por el diario Levante-EMV sobre la importancia de la innovación tecnológica en el valor de la sanidad pública.
La ministra y exconsellera de Sanidad de la Generalitat Valenciana ha explicado que en el caso de la Comunidad Valenciana se tardó quince días en recuperar la universalidad de la sanidad, pero en España hay que esperar a que lo convalide el Parlamento.
La titular de Sanidad ha agregado que en el caso de la eliminación del repago farmacéutico a los pensionistas, la Generalitat Valenciana tardó seis meses en aplicarlo y coincidió con la elaboración de unos nuevos presupuestos autonómicos. Mientras, en España heredan unos presupuestos del anterior gobierno y además el actual ejecutivo quiere tratar el proceso con las comunidades autónomas, lo que se hará cuando acabe el proceso de la universalidad.
