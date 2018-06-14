Público
Catalunya El Parlament catalán denunciará este viernes a Llarena por vulnerar los derechos de los diputados presos

Roger Torrent presentará en nombre de la Cámara catalana la denuncia en el Tribunal Supremo.

El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, y el secretario de la cámara catalana, Xavier Muro (i), durante un pleno en el Parlament. EFE/Andreu Dalmau/Archivo

El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha anunciado que este viernes presentará en nombre de la Cámara catalana una denuncia contra "los jueces del Tribunal Supremo que han vulnerado" los derechos políticos de los presos soberanistas.

Lo ha dicho este jueves en un acto de la Fundació Josep Irla de ERC, y esta denuncia es un acuerdo de la Mesa del Parlament del pasado mes de abril, después de que el juez del TS Pablo Llarena denegara a Jordi Sànchez por segunda vez acudir a su debate de investidura.

El presidente presentará la denuncia en el propio Supremo y lo hará contra Llarena y los magistrados de la sala de apelaciones porque entiende que sus acciones podrían ser constitutivas de los delitos de detención ilegal, vulneración de derechos fundamentales y prevaricación judicial.

