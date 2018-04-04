Público
La lista Falciani Detenido Falciani para su extradición a Suiza

El arresto se ha producido en virtud a una orden de arresto emitida por las autoridades de Suiza, según fuentes policiales.

Hervé Falciani, durante la entrevista de este miércoles con 'Público'

La Policía Nacional ha detenido para su extradición a Suiza a Hervé Falciani, el experto en sistemas de información y exempleado de banca al que se le atribuye la difusión de la lista Falciani con nombres de clientes del banco suizo HSBC.

Han sido agentes de la Comisaría General de Policía Judicial quienes han procedido a su arresto en virtud de la orden de detención y entrega para su extradición a las autoridades suizas, han informado a Efe fuentes policiales.

La Audiencia Nacional Rechazó en 2013 la entrega a Suiza del exinformático del banco HSBC, acusado por el país helvético de robar y comerciar con datos fiscales de 130.000 evasores.

El tribunal, de acuerdo con la Fiscalía, que se opuso a la entrega de Falciani, denegó la extradición por falta de doble incriminación. Los delitos por los que se le imputaba en Suiza no estaban tipificados en España, tanto en el caso de delitos de violación del secreto bancario como de espionaje financiero.

