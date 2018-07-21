Público
Congreso del PP Cospedal da su "más sincera enhorabuena" a Casado: "Nos hará volver a ganar elecciones"

La exministra de Defensa y excandidata a la Presidencia del Partido Popular felicita al flamante nuevo líder conservador

Cospedal ha felicitado a Pablo Casado tras su nombramiento como nuevo presidente del PP. / EDU PARRA (EP)

La exministra de Defensa y excandidata a la presidencia del Partido Popular, María Dolores de Cospedal, ha dado su "más sincera enhorabuena" a Pablo Casado tras su nombramiento como nuevo presidente del partido.

"Mi más sincera enhorabuena a Pablo Casado, nuevo presidente del PP", ha publicado Cospedal en su cuenta de Twitter, donde ha destacado que hoy se abre una "nueva etapa" en el partido. "Una etapa que nos hará volver a ganar elecciones", ha publicado.

