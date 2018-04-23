Público
La Fiscalía denuncia a nueve profesores acusados de humillar a hijos de guardias civiles por el 1-O

Según el escrito de acusación, realizaron comentarios tildando a los agentes de "animales", "bestias que solo saben dar palos" o "salvajes", entre otros.

Pintadas en el Instituto Sant Andreu de la Barca. TV3

La Fiscalía de Delitos de Odio ha denunciado a nueve profesores del IES El Palau de Sant Andreu de la Barca (Barcelona) acusados de realizar comentarios en clase criticando la actuación policial el 1-O, pese a la "humillación", según la denuncia, que sabían que podían causar a alumnos hijos de agentes de la Guardia Civil.

La denuncia, que según el ministerio público será instruida por el juzgado de instrucción número 3 de Martorell (Barcelona), acusa a los nueve profesores de lesionar la dignidad de las personas por motivos de discriminación por nacionalidad y a cinco de ellos también por un delito de injurias graves contra los cuerpos y fuerzas de seguridad.

Según el escrito de la Fiscalía, los profesores denunciados de este instituto de Sant Andreu de la Barca -donde la Guardia Civil tiene su mayor casa cuartel de Cataluña-, hicieron en clase el día 2 de octubre comentarios tildando a los agentes de la Guardia Civil de "animales", "bestias que solo saben dar palos", "parecen unos perros rabiosos", "salvajes" e incluso pidieron a los hijos de los agentes que levantaran la mano, señalándolos así frente a sus compañeros.

