Catalunya El Gobierno quiere reunirse con Torra antes del verano pero "con unos límites claros"

La nueva portavoz del Gobierno central y ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, ha afirmado este viernes que "urge abrir un diálogo con Catalunya"

Primer Consejo de ministros de la era Sánchez. (CHEMA MOYA | EFE)

La nueva portavoz del Gobierno central y ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, ha afirmado este viernes que "urge abrir un diálogo con Catalunya" y ha anunciado que Pedro Sánchez, presidente del Gobierno, quiere celebrar una reunión con el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, "probablemente antes del verano".

En declaraciones a Radio Euskadi, la nueva ministra ha especificado que la cuestión catalana debe abordarse "con la Constitución en una mano y el diálogo sin descanso en la otra". Celaá confía en que se pueda avanzar en ese diálogo: "Cuando las personas se transforman se transforman las actitudes también y, de pronto, aquello que no existía, que son los acuerdos, empiezan a existir".

En este sentido, Celaá ha reconocido que próximamente va a celebrarse una "reunión" con el nuevo president catalán, Quim Torra, y "con todos los presidentes autonómicos". "La reunión con Torra será probablemente antes del verano", ha especificado la nueva portavoz del Ejecutivo.

Meritxell Batet, ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, ha incidido en ese mensaje al afirmar el Gobierno tiene "tendida la mano para dialogar y empatizar" con Torra, pero ha advertido de que hay "unos límites claros".  "No nos moveremos del marco constitucional y estatutario", ha sentenciado Batet. 

En una entrevista en Onda Cero, Batet ha sido clara al afirmar que el Gobierno no va a moverse al margen de la Constitución ni del Estatuto de Autonomía "porque esas son las reglas de juego que nos hacen libres a todos".

La titular de Política Territorial y Función Pública ha señalado que habrá que ver "con qué actitud" el Govern aborda la nueva etapa. El Gobierno de Sánchez pretende "escuchar e intentar llegar a consensos", ha añadido la ministra.

Batet ha reconocido que Catalunya es uno de los "grandes retos" del Gobierno y este viernes estará presente en el primer Consejo de Ministros de la era Sánchez "pero sin un documento concreto" ya que será un Consejo de "aterrizaje".

