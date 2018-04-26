El proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2018 ha superado este jueves su primer examen parlamentario al rechazarse en el Pleno del Congreso las enmiendas de totalidad que buscaban la devolución de las cuentas.
A favor de continuar la tramitación del proyecto han votado el PP y sus socios electorales de Foro Asturias y UPN, así como Ciudadanos y Coalición Canaria, que también apoyaron en su día la investidura de Mariano Rajoy, y a ellos se ha unido tanto el PNV como Nueva Canarias.
Juntos han sumado 176 votos, superando a los partidarios de devolver el proyecto al Gobierno: PSOE, Unidos Podemos, Esquerra (ERC), PDeCAT, Compromís y Bildu. No se ha producido el empate que se esperaba y, las enmiendas de totalidad han sido derrotadas.
Montoro puede respirar aliviado, pues los Presupuestos siguen su trámite parlamentario hacia una previsible aprobación tras el anunciado apoyo del PNV, pero lo ha costado lo suyo: a lo largo de dos días, el ministro de Hacienda ha ido batiéndose con cada grupo de la oposición, especialmente con Ciudadanos y su líder, Albert Rivera, con el que ha protagonizado auténticas tortas dialécticas durante el pleno.
(Habrá ampliación)
