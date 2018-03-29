El PNV ha invitado este jueves al Gobierno central a buscar los apoyos que necesita para aprobar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado "en otros caladeros", porque la posición del PNV sigue siendo la misma, la de no apoyarlos mientras esté en vigor el artículo 155 en Catalunya.

La presidenta del PNV de Bizkaia, Itxaso Atutxa, y el responsable Organización del EBB, Joseba Aurrekoetxea, han presentado los actos del Aberri Eguna (día de la patria vasca) que se celebrará el domingo en Bilbao, bajo el lema Gure etorkizuna, gure Aberria (Nuestro futuro, nuestra patria).

En el acto Atutxa ha respondido a varias preguntas sobre la situación para el apoyo del PNV a los presupuestos y sobre el recurso que ha anunciado el Gobierno contra la subida salarial de los funcionarios vascos, que "no mejora la relación del PNV con el Gobierno de España", ha comentado.

"No vemos que la situación [en Catalunya] esté cambiando, en absoluto, por lo tanto, nuestra posición sigue siendo clara; tendrán que ser ellos los que busquen apoyos en otros caladeros", ha manifestado.

No obstante, el PNV también ha admitido que no le gusta la posibilidad de que haya un anticipo electoral en España si no hay presupuestos, "pero no serán los cinco votos del PNV en el Congreso los que tengan que garantizar la estabilidad institucional en el Estado, serán los partidos estatales españoles los que tengan que ponerse de acuerdo para conseguirla".

"Ya lo han hecho otras veces en aras a la unidad de España; por lo tanto, deberían de sentarse y buscar una salida al momento que está viviendo el Estado", ha subrayado Atutxa.