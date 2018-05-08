La preocupación por la corrupción y los políticos sube tras estallar el caso del máster de Cifuentes

La preocupación de los españoles por la corrupción y los políticos subió el pasado mes de abril coincidiendo con el estallido del caso del máster de la entonces presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, según se desprende del Barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) correspondiente al mes pasado.
La encuesta (elaborada entre el 1 y el 10 del pasado mes de abril, coincidiendo con el escándalo del máster universitario de la expresidenta madrileña) muestra que la preocupación de los españoles por el fraude y la corrupción sube casi cuatro puntos hasta el 38,3%, consolidándose como el segundo problema más importante por detrás del paro. También avanza 1,4 puntos la preocupación por los políticos, hasta el 27,4%.
La lista de principales problemas la sigue encabezando el paro, aunque se anota su menor número de menciones de los últimos años y se queda en un 62,3%.
Tambien se modera la preocupación por las pensiones, hasta el 13,6% (casi dos puntos menos que en la encuesta de febrero), aunque se mantiene como el quinto motivo de inquietud de los españoles, por detras de la situación de la economía, con el 21% (frente al 19,7% anterior).
También ha repuntado en casi tres puntos la inquietud por la independencia de Catalunya (11,0%), en medio de los movimientos de las formaciones soberanistas del Parlament para proponer un candidato a la Generalitat. No obstante, está todavía lejos de los niveles que se registraron en fechas cercanas al 1-O, cuando alcanzó el 29%).
(Habrá ampliación)
