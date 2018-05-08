Agentes de la Guardia Civil han detenido en el municipio murciano de Torre Pacheco a dos hombres como supuestos autores de un delito de agresión sexual a una joven ocurrido el pasado viernes, según ha informado una portavoz de este cuerpo.
La víctima, al parecer, acudió el mismo viernes a un centro sanitario debido a las lesiones que sufrió durante la agresión ocurrida en un domicilio de Torre Pacheco.
Por otra parte, el instituto armado continúa la investigación de otra agresión sexual acontecida a finales de abril en Beniaján en la que estarían implicados más de dos hombres, que ya han sido identificados, ha añadido la fuente.
