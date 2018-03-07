Finalmente, el expresidente del Gobierno Felipe González, no acudirá a la Escuela de Gobierno del PSOE, prevista para los días 15,16, 17 y 18 de marzo, por la agenda internacional que ya tenía cerrada, según informaron fuentes de la dirección federal del partido.
El PSOE mantuvo hasta el último momento su nombre en el programa oficial de las jornadas pendiente de que confirmara o no su asistencia, lo que no hizo hasta este miércoles.
Según fuentes de Ferraz, el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, mantuvo una conversación con el expresidente en la que, además de tratar otros temas de actualidad, González le comunicó que no podía acudir a los actos previstos por “sus citas internacionales”. Esos días, según dijo, estará en Portugal.
González se suma a las ausencias ya confirmadas del ex secretario general del PSOE; Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba; la ex vicesecretaria general del partido, Elena Valenciano; y la del presidente de Asturias, Javier Fernández.
La única duda que queda por despejar es si acudirá la presidenta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, quien también figura en el programa a falta de confirmación final.
La primera Escuela de Gobierno del PSOE, que se constituirá en un evento que se celebrará todos los años, si contará con la presencia de los ex secretarios generales del PSOE, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y Joaquín Almunia; el ex secretario general de la OTAN, Javier Solana, el resto de presidentes autonómicos y la mayoría de los alcaldes socialistas de las grandes ciudades.
