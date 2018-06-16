El pasado jueves se reunieron Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias en secreto en La Moncloa. Según ha adelantado La Vanguardia, y ha confirmado Público, el presidente del Gobierno invitó al líder de Podemos para sondear las posibilidades de una agenda legislativa común para lo que resta de legislatura. Este encuentro se produjo un día antes de que Iglesias anunciara, de forma oficial y pública, que se ofrecía como principal socio de Gobierno si el PSOE cumplía con una agenda social.
La reunión se hizo en secreto. Ninguna de las partes avisaron del encuentro ni comparecieron después de la reunión. Ni siquiera este viernes cuando Iglesias se ofreció como socio y anunció una veintena de medidas que quiere marcar al nuevo Ejecutivo. El contenido de la reunión tampoco ha trascendido, aunque sí parece que confirma el acercamiento entre el PSOE y Podemos.
Desde Podemos ya habían incidido en que estaban a la espera de un encuentro entre los dirigentes para tratar el nuevo escenario político y las medidas que el Gobierno decidirá llevar a cabo. Los socialistas, que gobiernan con 84 diputados, necesitan el apoyo del resto de los partidos para poder aprobar iniciativas en el Congreso. El PSOE y el grupo confederal de Unidos Podemos sumarían 151 diputados, aunque aún tendrían que legar a acuerdos con otros partidos para llegar tanto a una mayoría simple como absoluta.
La aproximación que parece mostrar esta reunión, ya había sido confirmada opr parte de Podemos. Desde el triunfo de la moción de censura, Podemos ha celebrado el nuevo Gobierno y se ha mostrado proclive en apoyar las iniciativas sociales del Gobierno. Aún así, también ha marcado unas líneas rojas: cuando se conoció el fraude a Haciendo del exministro Màxim Huerta, Iglesias pidió su dimisión y, durante el Consejo Ciudadano Estatal de este viernes, el número uno de Podemos también aseguró que no apoyarán al Ejecutivo si llevan a cabo medidas que sirvan "para recortar, privatizar, amparar corruptos o atacar libertades".
Así, si hay un posible pacto, el Gobierno puede hacerse más fuerte para afrontar el futuro legislativo. El mayor reto será la aprobación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado del 2019, cuentas que el Ejecutivo debe presentar en septiembre en el Congreso.
Aunque ya hay otras prioridades que ha señalado Podemos: entre la veintena de medidas que han anunciado, destaca revalorizar las pensiones conforme al IPC, eliminar el factor de sostenibilidad, derogar la ley mordaza y las dos últimas reformas laborales, subir el salario mínimo, paralizar los desahucios sin alternativa habitacional o recuperar el dinero inyectado en la banca rescatada.
