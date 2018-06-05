Público
Público

Asesinada una joven de 21 años en su vivienda de Fuerteventura

El cuerpo fue encontrado en la tarde del lunes con signos de violencia. La Guardia Civil aseguró que no hay constancia de ningún tipo de denuncia policial puesta por la fallecida.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agentes de la Guardia Civil en las inmediaciones del domicilio en Betancuria (Fuerteventura) donde una joven de 21 años ha sido encontrada muerta con signos de violencia. / EFE

Agentes de la Guardia Civil en las inmediaciones del domicilio en Betancuria (Fuerteventura) donde una joven de 21 años ha sido encontrada muerta con signos de violencia. / EFE

El cuerpo de una joven, de 21 años de edad y de nacionalidad española, fue encontrado en la tarde del lunes en su vivienda familiar, ubicada en la localidad del Valle de Santa Inés, en el municipio de Betancuria (Fuerteventura), según informó la Guardia Civil.

El óbito de la mujer fue hallado por un familiar, que dio aviso al 112 y se requirió la presencia de la Guardia Civil, que a través de la Unidad Orgánica de Policía judicial de la Comandancia de Las Palmas investiga las causas que rodean el suceso, ya que "se encontraron signos de violencia" en el cuerpo de la joven.

En concreto, la mujer presentaba heridas que le podrían haber realizado con "un posible objeto punzante", según las mismas fuentes, que matiza que "no hay constancia de ningún tipo de denuncia policial puesta por la fallecida".

Etiquetas