La Fiscalía de Navarra mantiene su consideración de que los hechos denunciados por una joven en los Sanfermines de 2016 son constitutivos de un delito de agresión sexual, de violación, y no solo de abuso sexual, por lo que va a recurrir la sentencia dictada por la Audiencia Provincial.
En un comunicado informa de que, una vez estudiada la sentencia dictada por la sección segunda de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra en la que se condena a los cinco acusados como autores de un delito de abuso sexual a la pena de 9 años, va a recurrir en apelación ante la Sala Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra.
El recurso se presentará en los próximos días según anuncia la Fiscalía que remarca que se mantiene en su consideración inicial de que es un caso de agresión sexual. En el juicio pidió más de 22 años de cárcel para cada uno de los acusados y el pago de una indemnización conjunta de 100.000 euros.
Recursos de los abogados
Los abogados de los condenados ya anunciaron este mismo jueves, tras conocer el fallo judicial, que van a presentar recurso, al igual que las acusaciones populares, tanto el Gobierno foral como el Ayuntamiento de Pamplona.
Por su parte, el abogado de la víctima, Carlos Bacaicoa, ha avanzado este viernes que aún no sabe si su defendida querrá recurrir la sentencia. "Tenemos que hablar con ella para ver si quiere recurrir. Nosotros somos de la opinión de que hay que recurrir", ha señalado.
(Habrá ampliación)
