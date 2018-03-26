La Guardia Civil investiga la muerte del portavoz y concejal del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Hornos (Jaén), David Chinchilla, de 46 años, que fue encontrado muerto este domingo en un barranco del municipio.
El instituto armado se ha hecho cargo de las diligencias para investigar lo sucedido, aunque en un primer momento y a falta del resultado de la autopsia apunta a que se ha tratado de un accidente.
El alcalde socialista de Hornos, Juan Antonio Gila, ha explicado que han decretado dos días de luto oficial y las banderas ya ondean a media asta.
Según el alcalde, todo apunta a un accidente, en una zona donde el terreno estaba resbaladizo por las últimas lluvias, e incluso algunos de los familiares del fallecido han explicado que primero encontraron el paraguas, después un gorro y luego el cuerpo.
En torno a las 20:30 horas de ayer, según ha informado hoy el servicio coordinado de emergencias del 112, los bomberos de Orcera (Jaén) alertaban al centro de coordinación de que habían sido informados del hallazgo de un cadáver en un paraje de monte de muy difícil acceso en la zona de Hontanares.
Fuentes del servicio de Extinción de Incendios y Salvamento procedieron al rescate de la víctima, mientras que la Guardia Civil abría el protocolo judicial para esclarecer las circunstancias del suceso.
