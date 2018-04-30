La protagonista de la serie The Crown, Claire Foy, será indemnizada con 200.000 libras (unos 225.000 euros) por haber cobrado menos que su compañero de reparto, el actor Matt Smith. Netflix recompensará así a la actriz que encarna a la reina Isabel II, después de conocerse que cobraba menos que el actor que da vida a Felipe de Edimburgo.



A mediados de marzo, una de las productoras de la serie hizo pública esta desigualdad. Foy, pese a ser la protagonista absoluta de la historia, cobró 13.500 euros menos por capítulo que su consorte. Los productores alegaron que Smith tenía mayor caché por su papel en la serie Doctor Who.

Poco después, la productora de The Crown, Left Bank Pictures, pidió disculpas públicamente: "Como productores de la serie, somos responsables de los presupuestos y salarios; los actores no son conscientes de quién obtiene qué y no pueden ser considerados personalmente responsables del pago de sus colegas".

Es escándalo llevó incluso a la apertura de una petición online para que Smith donara su diferencia salarial al movimiento Time's Up, la fundación creada a raíz de la oleada de acusaciones de acoso sexual en el mundo del cine.