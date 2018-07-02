El Tribunal Superior de Canarias confirma un despido por acoso por tocar las caderas a una empleada

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) ha confirmado la decisión de un hotel de Fuerteventura de despedir por acoso sexual a su segundo jefe de bares, por coger por las caderas a una camarera y haberse dirigido a ella con expresiones de tono sexual.
El TSJC corrige así una sentencia del Juzgado de lo Social número 2 de Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura), que había admitido como probados esos mismos hechos, pero declaró improcedente el despido por entender que esa conducta no reunía "los requisitos objetivos y subjetivos par ser calificada de acoso sexual".
Ese Juzgado aceptó la versión de que se trataba de un jefe "afable, bromista y cariñoso", que buscaba con sus acciones "generar un buen clima laboral" y alentar "la unión entre compañeros".
La sentencia subraya que "no es propio de ningún ambiente laboral que un hombre tome por la cadera a una mujer con la que trabaja", porque ese tipo de comportamientos "no son muestra de compañerismo", sino que resultan "innecesarios" y no pueden ser "admitidos sin reproche" salvo que exista una "expresa aceptación".
El TSJC añade que "la mujer, cuando trabaja, al igual que el hombre, tiene derecho a hacerlo en un clima de cordialidad, pero sobre todo de respeto, y no es respetuoso ni tiene en cuenta la dignidad propia que se alabe tu condición física como mujer en lugar de ponderarse la calidad de tu trabajo".
