Público
Público

El Tribunal Superior de Canarias confirma un despido por acoso por tocar las caderas a una empleada

En la sentencia se subraya que "la mujer, cuando trabaja, al igual que el hombre, tiene derecho a hacerlo en un clima de cordialidad, pero sobre todo de respeto".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Edificio del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias, en Tenerife.

Edificio del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias, en Tenerife.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) ha confirmado la decisión de un hotel de Fuerteventura de despedir por acoso sexual a su segundo jefe de bares, por coger por las caderas a una camarera y haberse dirigido a ella con expresiones de tono sexual.

El TSJC corrige así una sentencia del Juzgado de lo Social número 2 de Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura), que había admitido como probados esos mismos hechos, pero declaró improcedente el despido por entender que esa conducta no reunía "los requisitos objetivos y subjetivos par ser calificada de acoso sexual".

Ese Juzgado aceptó la versión de que se trataba de un jefe "afable, bromista y cariñoso", que buscaba con sus acciones "generar un buen clima laboral" y alentar "la unión entre compañeros".

La sentencia subraya que "no es propio de ningún ambiente laboral que un hombre tome por la cadera a una mujer con la que trabaja", porque ese tipo de comportamientos "no son muestra de compañerismo", sino que resultan "innecesarios" y no pueden ser "admitidos sin reproche" salvo que exista una "expresa aceptación".


El TSJC añade que "la mujer, cuando trabaja, al igual que el hombre, tiene derecho a hacerlo en un clima de cordialidad, pero sobre todo de respeto, y no es respetuoso ni tiene en cuenta la dignidad propia que se alabe tu condición física como mujer en lugar de ponderarse la calidad de tu trabajo".

Etiquetas