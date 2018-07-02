Público
Violencia machista Las vacaciones de 'La Manada': Ibiza y Cádiz

El Prenda pasa el fin de semana en Ibiza, mientras que el guardia civil y el peluquero se acercaron hasta una playa de Cádiz

Antonio Manuel Guerrero, uno de los cinco integrantes de 'La Manada', a su llegada al juzgado de guardia de Sevilla. (RAÚL CARO | EFE)

Los cinco sevillanos miembros de La Manada condenados por un delito de abuso sexual a una joven en los Sanfermines de 2016 han vuelto este lunes a los juzgados de Sevilla. Tienen la obligación de comparecer tres veces a la semana —lunes, miércoles y viernes— en sede judicial, pero el resto del tiempo pueden disfrutar de su libertad condicional. Y lo están haciendo: La Sexta ha informado de que al menos tres miembros de La Manada han viajado a Ibiza y a Cádiz, ahora que es verano.

La cadena de televisión cuenta que José Ángel Prenda viajó el fin de semana a la isla de Ibiza con un grupo de amigos. Mientras El Prenda viajaba a la isla de la fiestas y de la música electrónica, Antonio Manuel Guerrero —el guardia civil de La Manada— y Jesús Escudero —el peluquero— se acercaron a la playa de El Palmar, en Cádiz. Los dos acudieron junto a sus parejas y la hija del primero. 

La Sexta señala que comieron un restaurante de la localidad y que fueron reconocidos por muchos de de los comensales. Alguno hasta les hicieron fotos y las subieron a Twitter. Al percatarse de que le estaban haciendo fotos, Guerrero abandonó el local: eso sí, saludando a todos aquellos que les habían hecho fotos.

La Fiscalía ha solicitado revocar la libertad provisional a Guerrero después de que el lunes pasado se personara en una comisaría de Sevilla para preguntar por la renovación de su pasaporte, que debía entregar en el juzgado, al apreciar el Ministerio Público riesgo de fuga. El próximo 5 de julio se celebrará una vistilla en la Audiencia de Navarra para decidir si se revoca su libertad condicional.

