Maltrato animal Un vídeo denuncia la muerte de 2.400 ovejas por estrés térmico durante su transporte en barco

Las imágenes han sido difundidas por la organización Animals Australia para denunciar el maltrato que sufren los animales

Captura del vídeo difundido por Animals Australia que denuncia el maltrato que sufren las ovejas durante su transporte.

El vídeo es impactante: unas 2.400 ovejas fallecen en la travesía entre Australia y Catar a causa del estrés térmico, denuncia la organización Animals Australia.

Con estas imágenes, supuestamente grabadas en agosto de 2017 en un antiguo car carrier (barco que transporta coches) que cubría la ruta Fremantle-Doha, la organización busca denunciar las condiciones a las que son sometidos los animales durante su transporte.

El ministro australiano de Agricultura se mostró "conmocionado" tras ver el vídeo y anunció que su Gobierno investigará el caso hasta dar a con los responsables del maltrato animal.

Cada año, un millón y medio de ovejas son transportadas desde Australia a otros países. En el camino, miles de animales pierden la vida.

