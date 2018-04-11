El vídeo es impactante: unas 2.400 ovejas fallecen en la travesía entre Australia y Catar a causa del estrés térmico, denuncia la organización Animals Australia.
Con estas imágenes, supuestamente grabadas en agosto de 2017 en un antiguo car carrier (barco que transporta coches) que cubría la ruta Fremantle-Doha, la organización busca denunciar las condiciones a las que son sometidos los animales durante su transporte.
El ministro australiano de Agricultura se mostró "conmocionado" tras ver el vídeo y anunció que su Gobierno investigará el caso hasta dar a con los responsables del maltrato animal.
Cada año, un millón y medio de ovejas son transportadas desde Australia a otros países. En el camino, miles de animales pierden la vida.
