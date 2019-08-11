Público
Aparece una ballena muerta en estado de descomposición en una playa de Barcelona

Protección Civil ha prohibido el baño en la playa del Varador de Mataró por la presencia en el agua del animal. 

La ballena muerta en la playa de Mataró.- CAPTURA DEL VIDEO DE ANTENA 3 NOTICIAS

Protección Civil ha prohibido el baño en la playa del Varador de Mataró (Barcelona) por la presencia en el agua de una ballena muerta y en estado de descomposición.

A las 15.46 horas de esta tarde, el teléfono de emergencias 112 ha recibido el aviso de la presencia de la ballena en esta playa de la capital de la comarca del Maresme, según ha indicado la dirección general de Protección Civil de la Generalitat desde su cuenta oficial en Twitter.

En la playa del Varador se ha izado la bandera roja y se ha prohibido el baño en esa zona debido a la ballena muerta, que flotaba en el agua cerca de la playa.

Al lugar se han desplazado efectivos de la Policía Local de Mataró, de Protección Civil de Mataró y de los Agentes Rurales.

La imagen que aparece en esta información pertenece a un vídeo de Antena 3 Noticias. 

