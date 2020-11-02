Escrivá ultima una reforma para permitir trabajar a los menores migrantes

madridActualizado:
El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luís Escrivá, explicó este lunes que está ultimando una reforma del Reglamento de la Ley de Extranjería que permitiría trabajar a los menores migrantes no acompañados.
En una entrevista en Antena 3 recogida por Servimedia, precisó que su Ministerio ya ha actuado en el margen de sus competencias, con una orden que les permite trabajar. Sin embargo, al cumplir 18 años pasan a una "situación irregular sobrevenida", y solo pueden hacerlo los que ganen cuatro veces el Iprem, unos 2.000 euros, lo cual "no tiene mucho sentido".
Por ese motivo, es necesaria una reforma del Reglamento de la Ley, que puede ser aprobada por el Consejo de Ministros, que él considera "absolutamente fundamental" y en la que ya están "muy avanzados" los trabajos de su departamento.
El ministro aseguró que la situación de esos jóvenes es similar a la de otros muchos, cuya situación de hacinamiento no se debe a ser migrantes sino a ser "pobres".
