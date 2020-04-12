Estás leyendo: Italia registra 431 muertos en las últimas 24 horas, el incremento más bajo de las últimas tres semanas

Italia registra 431 muertos en las últimas 24 horas, el incremento más bajo de las últimas tres semanas

El incremento de víctimas mortales no había sido tan bajo en el país transalpino desde el 19 de marzo, cuando se registraron 427 fallecidos.

Los fallecidos en Italia con coronavirus han alcanzado hoy los 19.899. Sin embargo, en las últimas 24 horas se registraron 431 muertos.
Los fallecidos en Italia con coronavirus han alcanzado hoy los 19.899. Sin embargo, en las últimas 24 horas se registraron 431 muertos.- EFE

Los fallecidos en Italia con coronavirus han alcanzado hoy los 19.899. Sin embargo, en las últimas 24 horas se registraron 431 muertos, el incremento más bajo de las últimas tres semanas, según ha informado el jefe de Protección Civil, Angelo Borrelli, en su boletín diario.

El incremento de víctimas mortales no había sido tan bajo en el país transalpino desde el 19 de marzo, cuando se registraron 427 fallecidos.

El número de personas actualmente positivas en test de coronavirus en Italia es de 102.253, con un aumento de 1.984 respecto al sábado; de ellas, 71.063 están aisladas en sus casas con síntomas leves, 27.847 ingresadas en los hospitales y de estas 3.343 en cuidados intensivos.

