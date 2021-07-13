Estás leyendo: Un joven de 17 años, agredido y humillado por su padre y su hermano por su orientación sexual

Un joven de 17 años, agredido y humillado por su padre y su hermano por su orientación sexual 

El padre intentó mediar entre ambos pero acabó agrediendo al mayor. La agresión se produjo en el marco de una discusión sobre la orientación sexual de la víctima.

Interior de la Audiencia Provincial de Baleares.
Interior de la Audiencia Provincial de Baleares. Isaac Buj / Europa Press

Palma de Mallorca

Un hombre de 50 años y su hijo menor de edad han sido detenidos en Playa de Palma por una agresión a otro miembro de la familia –hijo y hermano de los arrestados, respectivamente–, en el marco de una discusión sobre la orientación sexual de la víctima.

Según han informado fuentes de la Policía Nacional a Público, este sábado se procedió a la detención de dos personas, padre e hijo, sobre las 17.00 horas, en el domicilio de la abuela, lugar en el que tuvo lugar la agresión. Pese a que la Policía no confirma si el motivo de la intervención fue por homofobia.

Los dos hermanos comenzaron a empujarse y la víctima acabó cogiendo un palo de fregona para defenderse. Al parecer, el padre intentó mediar entre ambos pero acabó agrediendo al mayor. Un vecino llamó a la Policía y el padre y el hermano menor fueron detenidos por presuntos malos tratos en el ámbito familiar.

Según ha adelantado el periódico Última Hora, el hermano menor aseguró ante la Policía que había insultado a su hermano por ser "maricón".

