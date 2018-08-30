Esta es nuestra selección de noticias para comenzar informado el día:
La estrategia de Ciudadanos “por la convivencia” en Catalunya se vuelve en su contra
La manifestación convocada por el partido naranja empezó con una agresión a un periodista. Lejos de ser una muestra de reivindicación "contra la violencia", se convirtió en un ejemplo de un discurso que "está dando alas al enfrentamiento".
El arzobispo de Madrid, dispuesto a enterrar a Franco donde la familia diga: "Haré lo que me pidan"
"Todo lo que pida la familia lo haré", afirma el prelado Carlos Osoro al ser preguntado sobre la posibilidad de que los nietos del dictador le planteen sepultarlo en la Catedral de la Almudena junto a su hija, Carmen.
Sánchez responde a la "amenaza" de la Fundación Franco: "La determinación es firme"
El presidente del Gobierno garantiza que se exhumará al dictador: "Ninguna democracia puede tener ningún mausoleo que le rinda tributo"
Valerio dice que le han "metido un gol" con el sindicato de trabajadoras del sexo y pide a la Abogacía del Estado que lo recurra
"Como ministra y como miembro de un Gobierno feminista, jamás habría dado el ok a que esto se publicara en el BOE", dice la titular de Trabajo
El vídeo del "falangista entrañable" en el Valle de los Caídos que se ha convertido en viral
"…Que está enterrado Francisco Franco y, sobre todo, José Antonio… Soy falangista…". Este extracto de un reportaje de la productora Sinfiltros.com, en el que aparece un ciudadano catalán que se declara “falangista”, se ha convertido en viral y tiene ya miles de retuits y "me gusta".
