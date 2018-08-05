La iglesia se ahorra 66.000 euros al año en IBI en un templo arrebatado al Estado
Las exenciones fiscales que impone el Concordato, que le permiten eludir el pago del impuesto municipal, eximen también al Pilar de una factura anual de 132.900 euros.
De Sierra Leona a Barbate: "Me han secuestrado y golpeado, sólo quiero protección en Europa"
Mohamed Koroma tiene 23 años y ha recorrido más de 5.000 kilómetros en dos años. Malos tratos, un secuestro, robos, frío y hambre son las etapas de un duro y caro viaje que echa por tierra el mantra del efecto llamada de la ruta migratoria hacia España.
La orgía de fusilamientos del verano del 39 en Madrid
En la madrugada del 5 de agosto de 1939, cincuenta y seis personas fueron fusiladas en la tapia del cementerio del Este de Madrid. Entre ellas estaban las "Trece Rosas".
Hacia ciudades más feministas
A pesar de que no existen fórmulas universales, los colectivos y las profesionales del sector siguen trabajando por lograr espacios urbanos más igualitarios, inclusivos y respetuosos.
Ignacio López: "No hay ni una invasión ni una crisis migratoria en España"
El recién nombrado director de Salvamento Marítimo se ha enfrentado en su primera semana a una de las mayores oleadas de pateras del año. Se muestra preocupado por el discurso xenófobo que se ha construido con las imágenes de los rescatados y cree que escenas como la del pasado fin de semana no se volverán a repetir.
