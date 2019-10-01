Un gran iceberg, de más de 1.600 kilómetros cuadrados --como la isla de Fuerteventura-- y que contiene 315 gigatoneladas de hielo, se ha separado de la plataforma de hielo Amery de la Antártida Oriental.
Las plataformas de hielo son hielo flotante que se forman donde la capa de hielo antártico se encuentra con el océano. No afectan directamente el nivel del mar porque las plataformas de hielo ya están flotando, como un cubo de hielo en un vaso de agua. El hielo derretido sobre tierra firme es el causante del aumento del nivel del mar.
Helen Fricker, glacióloga del Instituto Scripps de Oceanografía y coautora del hallazgo, dice que este tipo de evento no está relacionado con la crisis climática: ocurre naturalmente y ocurre cada 60-70 años.
"Sin embargo, este evento es parte del ciclo normal de la plataforma de hielo y, aunque hay mucho de qué preocuparse en la Antártida, todavía no hay motivo de alarma para esta plataforma de hielo en particular", dijo Fricker en la cuenta de Twitter de Scripps.
Scientists have discovered that a large iceberg - more than 1000 square miles containing 315 gigatonnes of ice - has separated from East Antarctica’s Amery Ice Shelf. The finding comes from Scripps glaciologist Helen Fricker (@helenafricker) and colleagues from @AusAntarctic. pic.twitter.com/xqdjfVxvH9— Scripps Institution of Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) October 1, 2019
Amery es la tercera plataforma de hielo más grande de la Antártida. El iceberg provenía de la parte occidental de un sistema de grietas en la parte delantera de la plataforma de hielo.
El sistema de grietas era el límite de un gran trozo de hielo que se había denominado el "diente flojo" desde 2002, porque parece haber estado precariamente unido durante algún tiempo. Este desgarro ocurrió hacia el oeste y el "diente flojo" todavía se mantiene.
El nuevo bloque masivo de hielo ha sido designado "D-28". Las imágenes de satélite continuarán monitoreando el nuevo iceberg porque podría convertirse en un peligro para el envío.
Fricker dice que este evento de desgarro subraya la importancia de las observaciones a largo plazo en la Antártida para comprender el ciclo natural de las capas de hielo, para que los científicos puedan desenredar mejor los eventos inducidos por el cambio climático del ciclo natural de "fondo".
