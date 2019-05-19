La erupción de un volcán en Islandia provocaría la caída de las temperaturas en Europa

Un estudio publicado por la Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, y elaborado por científicos de la Universidad de Rutgers, en Estados Unidos afirma que la erupción del volcán Laki, ubicado en Islandia, entre 1783 y 1784, hizo caer en casi tres grados centígrados la temperatura media de Europa durante el invierno, cosa que podría volver a ocurrir.

El informe contradice lo que hasta el momento se ha había pensado. A la erupción del volcán en cuestión le siguió una ola de calor, que se relacionó directamente con el fenómeno geológico. Ahora sabemos que ambos sucesos no tenían nada que ver: "Para nuestra sorpresa, resulta que este cálido verano no fue causado por la erupción. En vez de eso, la causa estuvo en la variabilidad natural del clima. De hecho, habría habido un verano aún más cálido de no ser por la erupción", ha explicado el coautor del estudio, Alan Robock.

​La erupción de Laki ha sido una de las que más repercusión social ha tenido. El volcán islandés liberó seis veces más gas que el Krakotoa, acabó con más del 50% de cabezas de ganado y casi todos los cultivos del país. Además, causó la muerte de la cuarta parte de la población de la isla.

El equipo encargado de elaborar el informe ha querido averiguar qué pasaría si el volcán volviera a erupcionar. Mediante 80 simulaciones, han llegado a concluir que la causa de la ola de calor estuvo causada por un sistema de altas presiones en la atmósfera, lo que se traduce en que habría que esperar un enfriamiento y no un calentamiento si esto volviera a ocurrir.