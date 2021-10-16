La NASA lanza a Lucy, la primera misión en la historia dedicada a estudiar los asteroides troyanos

La misión Lucy de la NASA, la primera de la historia dedicada a estudiar los asteroides troyanos (vestigios de la formación del Sistema Solar), ha despegado este sábado a bordo de un cohete Atlas 5 de la empresa United Launch Alliance (ULA, en inglés).

El lanzamiento se produjo a las 05.34 locales (09:34 GMT) desde el Centro Espacial Kennedy de Cabo Cañaveral, Florida. Será la primera nave de energía solar en aventurarse tan lejos del Sol, y observará más asteroides que cualquier otra nave anterior: ocho en total.

Lucy empezará a trabajar en 2025 y finalizará su misión dentro de 12 años, en 2033, y en ese tiempo estudiará ocho asteroides: uno del cinturón principal y siete troyanos, 'fósiles' del Sistema Solar primitivo, de hace más de 4.000 millones de años, que pueden dar pistas sobre los orígenes planetarios.

La nave cargará con un diamante que medirá la luz infrarroja, lo que permitirá determinar la temperatura en la superficie de los asteroides. "Al comparar esas medidas de noche y de día podemos determinar si la superficie está hecha de bloques de roca, o de polvo fino y arena", explicó Phil Christensen, responsable del instrumento científico llamado L'TES, que contiene el diamante. La roca enfría menos rápido que la arena de noche.

De hecho, la misión se llama 'Lucy', como el fósil de Australopithecus Afarensis, de más de tres millones de años, que fue descubierto en 1974 en Etiopía, y que fue bautizado como la canción de los Beatles, 'Lucy in the sky with diamonds'. El costo de la misión es de unos 981 millones de dólares.