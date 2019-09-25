La actriz Demi Moore ha confesado en sus memorias, 'Inside Out', que fue violada con quince años por un hombre que supuestamente pagó su madre.

La agresión tuvo lugar en su casa y el violador, quien conocía a su madre, le comentó que ésta la había vendido, según reveló en el programa 'Good Morning América'.

"Llego a casa una noche y me encuentro a un hombre mayor al que conocía con las llaves del apartamento. Fue una violación, y una traición devastadora"

"Fue una violación. Y una traición devastadora, revelada por la cruel pregunta del hombre: ¿Cómo te sientes al ser prostituida por tu madre por 500 dólares?", explica en el libro, donde la actriz detalla que su madre, alcohólica y ya fallecida, la llevaba a bares de adolescente para que otros individuos la viesen.

La intérprete de Ghost y Algu de 56 años, asegura que entonces no dio crédito a las palabras del agresor. "No creo que fuera una transacción directa, aunque ella le dio permiso y me puso en una situación peligrosa".

Demi Moore recuerda que, a los doce años, evitó que su madre se suicidase, aunque aquellas experiencias con su progenitora minaron su infancia.

La estrella de Hollywood también revela en 'Inside Out' su adicción al alcohol y a las drogas, así como la nociva relación con el actor Ashton Kutcher, quien le propuso participar en tríos sexuales.

Casada con él entre 2005 y 2011, sufrió un aborto cuando estaba embarazada de seis meses y aceptó las proposiciones del protagonista de 'Jobs'.

Sin embargo, la actriz, quien acudió varias veces a centros de rehabilitación por su adicción a las drogas y al alcohol, decidió dejar a Kutcher porque le era infiel.