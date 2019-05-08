Público
Eurovisión 2019 Un grupo de manifestantes boicotea la charanga de despedida de Miki antes de irse a Eurovisión

Al grito de "Israel asesino del pueblo palestino", integrantes de BDS Madrid y PalSpain han interrumpido el acto organizado por RTVE.

Un grupo de manifestantes boicotea la charanga de despedida de Miki antes de irse a Eurovisión. Twitter/@BDSMadrid

Un grupo de manifestantes ha boicoteado este miércoles la charanga eurovisiva de despedida del cantante Miki Nuñez antes de poner rumbo a Tel Aviv, donde representará a España en Eurovisión 2019 el próximo sábado 18 de mayo.

Al grito de "Israel asesino del pueblo palestino", integrantes de BDS Madrid –grupo que responde al llamamiento del pueblo palestino al boicot a Israel– y PalSpain –proyecto de cooperación que busca sensibilizar sobre la causa palestina– han interrumpido el acto organizado por RTVE.

Periodistas de la televisión pública, acompañados por los bailarines que asistirán a la actuación del cantante catalán en Israel, han recorrido el centro de Madrid para protagonizar la charanga eurovisiva . Sin embargo, el evento ha sido interrumpido en varias ocasiones por los gritos de los manifestantes.

Los activistas han lanzado consignas como "mientras cantan, están asesinando" o "detrás del pabellón hay un paredón". Asimismo, le han pedido a Miki –que no ha estado presente en el evento– que no acuda a Eurovisión: "Hay un lugar en la historia reservado para las personas más valientes".

